French magazine "France Football" revealed, this Friday evening, the details of the race for the Ballon d'Or, won by Bayern Munich star Harry Kane last Monday in the British capital, London.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal topped the vote among journalists from 13 countries in the 2026 Ballon d'Or race.

Three Arab nations handed Yamal their first-place vote: Algeria, Tunisia and Jordan.

The full list ran Albania, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Honduras, Jordan, North Macedonia, Mexico, Wales, Portugal, Switzerland, Tunisia and Turkey.

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England striker Harry Kane collected 1,055 points to top the race, finishing just 28 points ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé, who came second with 1,027 points, according to the final voting results.

Yamal took third with 881 points, followed by his Barcelona compatriot Rodri on 726, then Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi with 612.

Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia claimed sixth place with 541 points, ahead of his France team-mate Ousmane Dembélé on 418, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland next on 378.

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise finished ninth with 296 points, while PSG's Fabián Ruiz rounded off the top 10 on 201.

Kane earned top spot after an exceptional season, scoring 73 goals for club and country. Mbappé shone at Real Madrid. Yamal, meanwhile, kept confirming his standing among the finest talents in world football.

Kvaratskhelia played a prominent role in PSG's Champions League triumph. Haaland maintained his brilliance at Manchester City, and Olise delivered an outstanding season at Bayern.

One hundred specialist journalists cast the Ballon d'Or vote, each selecting their best 10 players. The system awards the player in first place 15 points, then 12, 10, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2 and one.