Real Madrid's win over Barcelona wasn't just three points in the La Liga race. It carried a slice of history that will stay engraved in the records of the Clasico, after one of the Royal club's stars made the most of Madrid's night of superiority to write his name in letters of gold in the history of Spanish football's most storied fixture.

According to a report published by Tribuna, Real Madrid's Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has entered history through its widest gates. He's become the first goalkeeper in the 124-year history of the Clasico to claim at least four wins in his first five matches against Barcelona.

The milestone came after Real Madrid beat their Catalan rivals 2-1 on Sunday in La Liga, with the Ukrainian continuing to bolster his distinguished record in meetings between the two sides.

Lunin has guarded Real Madrid's goal against Barcelona five times, and four ended in victory for the Royal club. It began with the 3-1 win in October 2022, then the 4-1 in January 2024 and the 3-2 in April of the same year, before Sunday's 2-1 triumph in October 2026.

The only defeat with the Ukrainian present came in October 2024, when the Royal club slumped to a 4-0 thrashing against Barcelona.

That latest win hands Real Madrid a fresh edge over their traditional opponents, and it cements Lunin's place in the record books of this fixture.

For Lunin, it's an extra shot of morale. The Royal club's substitute goalkeeper keeps proving he can deliver in the big games, and his name is now tied to a new historic figure in one of the most famous and thrilling competitions in world football.











