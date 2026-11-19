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Real Madrid are set to bring Nico Paz back to the Spanish capital next summer, according to Spanish radio station CADENA COPE.

Nico Paz is Como 1907's undisputed star. The Argentinian has scored three goals and provided three assists in ten Serie A matches.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been even more productive in the Champions League. He has scored three goals and provided five assists in four matches.

Real Madrid sold Nico Paz to Como for €66 million last summer after he spent the previous season there on loan.

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Real Madrid had wanted to bring him back that summer, but Paz preferred to stay longer at Como to continue his development.

Real Madrid agreed to Nico Paz's wish, but secured an €80 million buy-back option.

The Spanish giants plan to exercise that option this summer. They have reportedly already made the decision and informed Como.

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Nico Paz spent his entire youth career at Real Madrid. He made eight first-team appearances before moving to Como.