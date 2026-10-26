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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
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10 wins that created an illusion? Paris and Real Madrid expose the truth about Barcelona!

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

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Barcelona suffered a heavy blow, losing to Paris Saint-Germain and then Real Madrid inside a single week. The Catalans lost some of the shine they had carried since the start of the season. Ten straight wins had masked problems that these two big games dragged into the open, and analysts took note.

According to the "After Foot" programme on France's "RMC Sport" network, Barcelona's recent displays caused real disappointment. The team never found its usual attacking level in the decisive moments, despite boasting a squad capable of making a difference.

Edgar Groleau said the performance left him feeling deceived. Barcelona had presented an exceptional image through their attacking style and the skills of players like Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, he explained, yet they came up short in the big tests.

Daniel Riolo made a different point, arguing that the big wins and the beautiful goals Barcelona score lead some to overrate them. Their style of play, he suggested, can make the side harder to judge.

Lamine Yamal's dip stands out as a chief cause for concern. He scored against Paris Saint-Germain but struggled to influence either match, shackled first by Lucas Hernández in the Champions League and then by Marc Cucurella in the Clásico.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

Jean-Louis Tourre said Yamal's failure to hit his usual level once an opponent man-marks him could become a problem, though he framed it as part of the youngster's development.

It is still far too early to write off Barcelona's season, mind. They sit top of La Liga and have every intention of pushing on in the Champions League.

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