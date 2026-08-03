10 million separate Cancelo from Barcelona: Al-Hilal negotiations enter the decisive phase

Barcelona are one step away from re-signing Joao Cancelo, having opened a hot line to Al-Hilal's management to seal a deal for a sum that could upend the summer transfer window.

Citing Spanish sources, Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" reported that talks between the two clubs have reached an advanced stage and are moving very positively towards a final agreement. The fee, the paper added, won't trouble the Catalan club's coffers. It puts the sum needed to get the deal done at between just 8 and 10 million euros.

The player's wish settles the matter

Cancelo's clear desire to return to Barcelona is the decisive factor in the negotiations. According to "Mundo", the player has told those close to him that staying at Al-Hilal is not an option he's willing to consider right now, and he's fighting with everything he has to return to Europe through the gateway of the Catalan side whose colours he once wore.

The 32-year-old is pushing to ease his exit from the Saudi club, leaning on the good relationship he enjoys with the Barcelona board and Hansi Flick's technical staff.

Flick requests reinforcements and the full-back is a priority

Barcelona's moves form part of Flick's plan to strengthen the squad before the window shuts. The German coach has a top-class right-back at the top of his shopping list, and he sees Cancelo as the ideal option given the Portuguese's vast experience and his familiarity with the club and with La Liga.

Cancelo spent a season on loan at Barcelona from Manchester City, and he left a good impression before his move to Al-Hilal. The Catalan management want the deal wrapped up as soon as possible, giving Flick enough time to prepare the player before the new season kicks off on 23 August against Elche.

Al-Hilal's management have yet to comment publicly on the player's future. But the signals coming out of Spain confirm that Cancelo's departure from "the Boss" is only a matter of time, with all parties now seeing eye to eye.