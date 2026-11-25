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A legal expert specialising in sports law has given his view on the Moroccan Football Federation's move to appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, following the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling in favour of Senegal in the dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

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Senegalese lawyer Moustapha Kamara has 25 years of experience in disputes brought before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and he says turning to the Swiss Federal Tribunal to challenge CAS rulings is extremely rare. In his entire career, he has never seen a colleague take that route.

"I have spent 25 years dealing with the Court of Arbitration for Sport and I have written many articles and works about it. I am also a member of the International Association of Football Lawyers," Kamara said. "Frankly, I have never seen a colleague go to the Swiss Federal Tribunal after a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

Kamara stressed that the scope for challenging CAS rulings before the Swiss Federal Tribunal is extremely limited and subject to strict legal conditions. Simply getting an appeal heard is no certainty, before anyone even looks at the substance of the dispute and its grounds.

Read more: "The second star is back where it belongs": Senegal's title-winning goalscorer sends a message to Morocco

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The Moroccan federation would first have to make sure its appeal meets the admissibility requirements, he pointed out. It has 30 days from the date it was notified of the CAS ruling to file it.

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The legal grounds for challenging the sports court's rulings are also precisely defined, he added. That raises questions about which arguments Morocco could rely on in its bid before the Swiss courts.

Read more: A harsh message despite the title: CAS did not forgive Senegal players' misconduct

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Kamara told Senegalese website Wiwsport: "I don't even know how the Moroccan side could go to the Swiss Federal Tribunal. And even if that happened, as an exception, they would have no chance of obtaining a ruling in their favour. Morocco's chances, if they can be measured at all, stand at 0%."

As far as Kamara is concerned, the CAS ruling should end the dispute now that the court has settled the case in Senegal's favour. Dragging the row out, he noted, wouldn't change the value of what happened on the pitch in the final.

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He signed off by insisting that "the decision represents a way out that serves the interests of football and the fans, and above all the players who competed for 120 minutes in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final".

CAS upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal against the Confederation of African Football and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. It overturned the CAF Appeal Board's decision of 17 March to award the title to Morocco and reinstated the result of the final, which Senegal won 1-0 after extra time.

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The CAF Appeal Board had ruled that Senegal withdrew from the final and handed Morocco a 3-0 win under Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations. CAS disagreed. It found that neither article applied to the incident, and that referee Ndala had not made an error beyond his authority by completing the match once Senegal's players returned to the pitch.

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