Zinedine Zidane effect! Why France's new manager is already breaking records before his first game

Zidane is finally set to make his long-awaited managerial debut for the France national team. The iconic former midfielder will take charge of Les Bleus for the very first time this Friday when they travel to Izmit to face Turkey in the Nations League.

The momentous occasion is generating immense excitement across the country, particularly for television broadcasters. After officially taking over from Didier Deschamps in July, Zidane's arrival is heavily tipped to provide a massive boost to the national team's public appeal.

Following a 2026 World Cup campaign that was broadcast on rival network M6, French television channel TF1will be broadcasting Friday's crucial fixture. Network executives are absolutely thrilled to welcome the national side back to their screens for such a historic moment.