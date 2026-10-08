"I won the Champions League at 37, it was my last opportunity. I kept playing because I felt good. I am turning 39, it is the only serious injury of my career, when I ruptured my Achilles tendon. Everyone there thought, 'OK, and he stops playing because at 39 how can he recover?' I did not want to end my career that way, I still wanted at least to play another match in front of my fans at San Siro and then yes, I recovered in record time, five and a half months, and I was already back on the pitch.

An injury that normally takes at least eight months. I came on with 10 minutes left in a match, I felt good, the match ended. While I was having a shower it was the first moment I said this is my last season. I could have carried on because I was turning 40, I felt good enough to continue, but I always told myself it was better to stop while you are still feeling good"