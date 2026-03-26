When asked about the interest shown by Real Madrid, which has been circulating in the press, the 29-year-old said in an interview with the Spanish radio station Onda Cero: "You can’t just turn down the best clubs in the world."
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"You can't just turn down the best clubs in the world": Rodri puts himself in the frame at Real Madrid
In the past, Rodri has been linked with a move to Real Madrid on several occasions; among other things, the Blancos are said to have shown great interest in signing him following his Ballon d'Or win in 2024.
However, Rodri did not want his comments to be interpreted as a clear indication that he was leaving Manchester City. Staying with the Sky Blues is also a distinct possibility, with initial talks regarding a potential contract extension set to take place in the near future. “I’ve got a year left on my contract; the time will come when we’ll have to sit down and talk.”
Rodri’s contract with City expires in 2027. Should he not extend it early, the top English club would find itself in the awkward position of entering the 29-year-old’s final contract year this summer. And they would certainly want to avoid the European champion leaving on a free transfer a year later.
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Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new central midfielder
For Real, however, signing a new central midfielder is one of the priorities for the summer transfer window. After Toni Kroos (retiring in 2024) and Luka Modric (who moved to AC Milan in 2025) left the club in quick succession over the past two years – the two players who had previously shaped Real’s midfield together for a decade – the Royals opted not to bring in external replacements.
Instead, the departures were to be offset by the players already available: Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos. Recently, however, the view has apparently grown among Real’s management that the club does indeed need to sign a new big-name player for the midfield.
Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea FC were also considered top targets. However, due to their long-term contracts in Paris (Vitinha, 2029) and London (Fernandez, 2032), both are unlikely to be available in the short term. And if they were, it would likely be for significantly more money than, say, Rodri. In Vitinha’s case at least, there is reportedly a “gentlemen’s agreement” with PSG that he may leave the club if an offer of 100 million euros is made.
Rodri was born in Madrid and played for Real’s city rivals Atlético in his youth. He later made the leap to professional football at Villarreal, returned to Atlético in 2018 and moved on to Manchester a year later for a transfer fee of €70 million.
Rodri's performance statistics this season
Appearances
28
Goals
2
Assists
0
Yellow cards
4
Yellow-red cards
1