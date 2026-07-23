Yamal's replacement or another Raphinha? Adeyemi, Flick's old and new bet, raises questions at Barcelona

For years Karim Adeyemi (24) was billed as one of Germany's brightest talents, a player destined for a dazzling future. His time at Borussia Dortmund has told a rather different story, full of ups and downs.

German newspaper "Bild" have called Adeyemi's proposed move to Barcelona one of the biggest surprises of the current summer transfer window.

The paper backed up its claim with the numbers: Adeyemi spent much of last season on the bench, made a difference in only a handful of matches, and missed out on the 2026 World Cup with the German national team.

Adeyemi is far from a team player, "Bild" argued, one of a generation convinced that hard collective graft isn't necessary when goals can be reached by other means.

According to the report, he embodies a mental problem Dortmund know all too well. The left-footer has bags of talent, yet across his years in the Borussia shirt he never managed to become a consistently decisive player.

That inconsistency has come to define his time at Dortmund. Dazzling one week, distinctly ordinary the next.