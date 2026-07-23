Yamal's replacement or another Raphinha? Adeyemi, Flick's old and new bet, raises questions at Barcelona

Barcelona strengthened their attack with a major signing on Thursday, landing Germany's Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund. The move has raised plenty of questions.
Through their official website, Barcelona confirmed they had struck an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the striker, who has penned a contract with the Catalan club until 2031.
Doubts hang over the deal, whether because of the German's position or what he has delivered in recent seasons. The cause for optimism? Adeyemi's relationship with his compatriot Hansi Flick.