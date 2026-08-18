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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Yamal's individuality and caution about Álvarez: Rodri says the Barcelona star will develop alongside me

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Spain captain declares his readiness to shift the balance of the Blaugrana project

Rodri wasted no time getting his message across after joining Barcelona. Crystal clear, he spoke of his readiness to play, his vision for the team and his ambition at his new club.

The press conference unveiling him as a Barcelona player also gave him the chance to touch on several teammates and potential signings.

Signed until 2030, Rodri confirmed he was ready to feature for the side. The club have yet to reveal his squad number, with the player simply photographed in his new shirt bearing his name and the date his contract expires.

He said: "I am already ready to play".

  • Flick has fired up his enthusiasm: Barcelona have room to improve

    Rodri revealed that Hansi Flick made his enthusiasm clear over the move to Barcelona, telling him he still has room to grow and that the German coach can help fill the gaps in his game.

    "Flick conveyed his enthusiasm to me," he said. "I still have room for improvement, and he can complete me even more."

    Barcelona's progress in recent years earned warm praise from Rodri, who pointed to back-to-back Spanish league titles and the club's push towards their big European ambition.

    The squad's strength, he added, isn't confined to the present but carries huge potential for the future. He called Barcelona's midfield "exceptional" and insisted every line of the team is packed with quality players.

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  • Barcelona's choice: a decision settled by the family

    Rodri has admitted it took him time to come to terms with leaving Manchester City, closing a chapter he called the most special of his career.

    He studied and analysed the offers before making the decision alongside his family and those close to him. His choices, he stressed, have always been driven by the pull of a fresh sporting challenge.

  • Rodri extends a hand to Bernal

    Rodri turned his attention to Marc Bernal, praising the youngster's development and his recovery from injury while insisting he wants to help him and pass on his experience.

    Rodri said: "Bernal has an incredible development path, and he recovered from injury in wonderful fashion. I hope to help him as much as possible and to teach him what he sees as suitable. He can develop alongside me, and that is an important thing."

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  • Lamine Yamal: the team before individual numbers

    Rodri has hailed the path Lamine Yamal is taking, insisting the young star understands football as a collective game.

    He said: "He understands football in a collective way. We are here to win titles, and we do not give individuals too much importance. Individual numbers are a result of things being done correctly. Lamine is going through an incredible development."

  • Julian Alvarez: Rodri opts for caution

    Rodri refused to be drawn on Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, stressing his respect for the Madrid club and keeping his comments to praise for the Argentine forward.

    He said: "I am usually very cautious with players who do not belong to the club. I respect Atletico Madrid. Julian is a great player, one of the best strikers. I cannot say more than that."

    Deco and the Barcelona board, he added, are always working on ways to develop the squad.

    Read also: A replacement for Salah? The Turkish league turns its compass towards Diaz

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