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FC Basel v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Yamal's awaited role: Kompany's advice warns Barcelona's supernatural talent

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"... because they're from the TikTok generation!"

Jesse Bisiou wasted no time making his mark at Barcelona, stealing the spotlight with two goals on his latest friendly appearance. What makes it all the more striking is that the Catalan club had made up their minds on the Belgian months earlier, spotting in him a different kind of project worth investing in.

Born in Leuven in 2008, Bisiou struck his first two goals in a Barcelona shirt during Sunday's friendly win over Basel. The interest began just days after his move to the Catalan club.

  • From Basel to Barcelona: the beginning that revealed the talent

    Four months ago in Switzerland, Joao Amaral, one of Deco's most prominent lieutenants in Barcelona's scouting team, sat down for a meeting that would prove pivotal. Across the table was Dennis te Kloese, then sporting director of Club Brugge and now in the same role at Feyenoord.

    Other clubs were circling, te Kloese admitted, but Barcelona wanted him most. They saw an exceptional talent, one who reminded them of the very type of winger the Ajax academy made its name producing.

    Read also: Inter refuse to give up in the pursuit of the Liverpool star

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  • A calm personality: charisma without arrogance

    Amaral had scouted Bisiwu in person during the UEFA Youth League semi-final against Benfica. A physical problem limited the player's involvement, yet it did nothing to shake the belief of Barcelona's officials, who pushed through the deal for 8 million euros despite a market value of less than one million.

    The newspaper AS said: "Rego, who followed Bisiwu's first steps in professional football, believes the player has a calm personality and great self-confidence without arrogance, and he also described him as popular inside the dressing room because of his friendly nature."

    Bisiwu, aged 18, may find a special bond with Lamine Yamal, Rego added, expecting the Barcelona star to play the role of "big brother" to him. The two belong to the same crop, one he called the "TikTok generation". Rego reckons Bisiwu has the exceptional talent he labelled the "X Factor", along with the charisma to help him settle into life at Barcelona.

    Read also: 3 million euros the headline of the new dispute between Real Madrid and Barcelona

  • Kompany's advice: don't believe the hype

    Raphinha, Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Lamine Yamal all stand between him and regular minutes. Even so, Rego does not expect Biesio to leave on loan this season.

    Barcelona want to track his development closely this year, both physically and personally, he said, with the second season likely to prove more decisive for his future.

    His advice for now? Don't get swept up in the hype that followed those two goals. Rego reached for a line from Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany: "Don't believe the hype, and don't believe the drama."

    He also praised Biesio's knack for pairing pace with team play. That wonderful goal from Dani Olmo's pass came as no surprise to him. The job now falls to Hansi Flick to work out just how much he can squeeze from the Belgian winger's talent.

    Read also: A complicated equation between Barcelona and Manchester United: will Rashford return to the Camp Nou?

    Read also: A plan to treat the weaknesses: Mourinho delays the return of Real Madrid's jewel

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