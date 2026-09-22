Netherlands manager Xavi addressed the absence of Donyell Malen, who did not answer the call-up for the Oranje fixtures against Germany, Serbia (twice) and Greece: "It’s a shame because Donyell is in excellent form - said the Catalan head coach -. He had to say no at the last moment, but that’s football. In my opinion Donyell is fine, I don’t know how long it will take him to recover, but the injury is not serious." Malen did not answer the Netherlands call-up because of a knee problem.