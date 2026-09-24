Xavi on Lamine Yamal Ballon d'Or, Hansi Flick, and Netherlands debut

According to SPORT, Netherlands manager Xavi Hernandez endorsed Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award this year. Speaking to SPORT at the KNVB headquarters in Zeist ahead of his managerial debut against Germany, Xavi praised the 19-year-old forward as a generational talent.

While acknowledging Lionel Messi's strong World Cup campaign, Xavi insisted that Spain's World Cup winners deserve primary recognition.

The former Barcelona midfielder expressed total conviction that the teenager will dominate world football.