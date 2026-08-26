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Man City prepare opening bid for £120m-rated Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez
Etihad giants plot approach
City are ready to launch an opening bid for Chelsea midfielder Fernandez before the transfer window closes, reports BBC Sport. Chelsea value the 25-year-old Argentina international at a minimum of £120m, which would make him the second-most expensive signing in Premier League history after Alexander Isak's £125m move to Liverpool. New City manager Maresca sees Fernandez as the vital piece to rebuild his midfield.
- AFP
Midfield overhaul gathers momentum
Maresca has maintained a strong relationship with Fernandez following his own controversial Chelsea exit on New Year's Day, prior to taking over at the Etihad Stadium in June. Signing him would see City break their transfer record for the second time this summer, having already paid £116m for Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.
The aggressive pursuit follows four major midfield exits: Tijjani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah (£52m), Rodri to Barcelona (£65m), Nico Gonzalez to Newcastle (£52m), and Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid.
Turbulent Stamford Bridge tenure
Tensions between Fernandez and Chelsea escalated after their Champions League exit to PSG in March, prompting the midfielder to openly voice his frustrations. The Argentine, signed from Benfica for £107m in 2023, explored a move to Real Madrid alongside agent Javier Pastore before the Spanish club publicly dismissed the speculation. New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso held private talks with Fernandez in July but refused to reveal what was said.
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Deadline negotiations loom large
City face a race against time to formalise an offer before next week's transfer deadline. Selling Fernandez would represent Chelsea's highest-profile exit since Eden Hazard joined Madrid in 2019. Alonso must keep his squad focused amid critical league fixtures, while Maresca needs the marquee signing to restore City's dominance at home and in Europe.
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