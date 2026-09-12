'Get your act in order' - Wrexham forced to apologize over training ground row

The controversy centers on a retrospective planning application for a new pavilion at the site, which was only submitted last month after building work had already commenced. Morris stated: 'I do wish that people would get their act in order and not put in retrospective applications just because it suits you - which, at the end of the day, is what it came down to. You wanted to do it in the summer, and you know the fact you've had good results, and you know the football club is doing very well, we all applaud that, but it's no excuse for not following the procedure properly.'

The committee chair further noted that the club would be treated like any other applicant despite their international fame. Morris added: 'It's no different to any other retrospective application. So it will be a matter for members to consider whether they are going to support it or not, and that will come out in the debate.'