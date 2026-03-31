Getty Images
World Cup winner to join Spurs?! Tottenham 'approach' legendary Serie A defender as they build Roberto De Zerbi's backroom staff
Tottenham approach legendary defender
De Zerbi has agreed to take on the monumental task of saving the club from a shock drop this season, following the recent dismissal of interim boss Igor Tudor. Spurs have just seven games remaining to secure their top-flight status. To bolster his backroom staff, the former Brighton tactician has swiftly approached Nesta. Tuttosport reports that the 50-year-old is currently considering the offer to become an assistant in North London, marking what would be his first coaching stint in English football and only his second time working outside his homeland.
- Getty Images Sport
Details of the coaching offer
The proposed role for the former defender is seen as crucial for a team heavily struggling at the back. Nesta has exclusively worked as a head coach so far in his career, taking charge of sides in the United States and Italy. Stepping into a secondary position would be a significant shift, but the allure of the Premier League is incredibly strong. The hierarchy are banking on his defensive mastery and elite mentality to guide them to safety. If he accepts the assistant job, he will bring the exact pedigree required to tighten a highly vulnerable backline.
Background of the Italian duo
Before transitioning to management, the iconic defender lifted two Champions League titles and famously won the 2006 World Cup. However, his recent managerial journey has been deeply frustrating. He was sacked by Monza last December before being re-appointed just seven weeks later, ultimately failing to prevent their relegation to Serie B after finishing 20th. Meanwhile, De Zerbi has been out of work since leaving Marseille in February following a boardroom dispute. Joining forces could provide the perfect opportunity for both men to revitalise their respective careers in the most demanding football league in the world.
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Tottenham
The immediate priority for the new coaching setup is an intimidating away trip to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light next weekend. The newly appointed boss will not manage the club at home until April 18, when they host his former employers, Brighton. Spurs currently sit 17th in the table and are just one point above the drop zone.