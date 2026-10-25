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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-TRAININGAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Will the Clasico turn into a disaster? Mourinho faces a terrifying test

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
L. Yamal
T. Courtois
J. Mourinho
Raphinha
Originals
Analysis
Spain
Belgium
Portugal
Brazil

Madrid's defence faces a difficult task to protect its goal

Real Madrid head into Sunday evening's Clasico against Barcelona, the tenth round of La Liga, with defensive worries piling up against a rival firing on all cylinders in attack.

Jose Mourinho's side have kept just two clean sheets in their opening 12 matches this season. Then came a fresh blow. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was ruled out at the last minute through illness, and conflicting reports followed over whether he might yet return and feature, a call that rests on his medical examination.

Barcelona welcome their old foe having scored 39 goals in their first nine La Liga matches, a rate of more than four per game. Real Madrid, meanwhile, must face the clash without their first-choice goalkeeper, according to the medical statement the club issued on Sunday afternoon.

Read also: "Everyone has failed there": a strongly worded warning to Nagelsmann about the Manchester United trap

  • Real Madrid's defence does not hold firm: Barcelona capitalise on every chance

    Real Madrid's defensive problems have run on since last season. The team have struggled to implement a cohesive collective system, and much of the criticism has fallen on the forwards for failing to provide the defensive support required.

    According to a statistic published by AS ahead of the match, Mourinho's side have kept a clean sheet in La Liga only against Malaga and Villarreal, both at the Santiago Bernabeu.

    That lays bare the scale of the task facing the Portuguese coach against a Barcelona attack producing exceptional numbers since the start of the season. The Catalans have won their first nine league matches, scoring 39 goals and conceding 9, matching the best start in the competition's history, set by Real Madrid in 1968-1969.

    Across all competitions, Barcelona's tally climbs to 50 goals scored and 15 conceded in 12 matches.

    Read also: The secret lies in the Ronaldo experience: Rooney advises Carrick to solve the Fernandez crisis

  • Yamal and Raphinha: a devastating attack

    Lamine Yamal has emerged as one of Barcelona's deadliest attacking weapons. He has scored 8 goals and provided 6 assists in his first 9 league matches, reaching 14 goal contributions, according to "Opta" statistics.

    Yet the threat hardly stops with him. Barcelona have torn teams apart in their big wins this season, thrashing Elche by a clean five, brushing aside Valencia by five goals without reply and crushing Racing Santander 7-2, before beating Real Betis 5-2.

    Barcelona lost 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, but their domestic record proves they will punish any defensive lapse. That leaves Real Madrid's players needing to squeeze the spaces and stop the ball reaching the attacking playmakers too easily.

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  • Fears of Courtois' absence

    Real Madrid's troubles grew in the hours before the Clasico. The club announced that Thibaut Courtois had been ruled out with flu symptoms, then called up young goalkeeper Illia Voloshyn in his place.

    Courtois' absence would land a heavy blow on the Royal club. The Belgian has been an influential figure in rescuing his side through recent matches, and Madrid need a more solid defensive display to face Barcelona's attack.

    Before the Clasico, Courtois had played 12 matches for Real Madrid across La Liga and the Champions League, racking up 1080 minutes. He conceded 14 goals, made 45 saves and kept a clean sheet in just two of them, according to statistics from Real Madrid's official website.

    In La Liga alone, the Belgian played 9 matches and conceded 9 goals, making 29 saves at a save rate of 76.3%.

    Either way, Mourinho faces a complex and frightening tactical test, one that could turn the Clasico into a disaster. The challenge is not simply covering for his first-choice goalkeeper. He must also fix the collective flaw that has repeatedly allowed opponents through to his goal, and Barcelona's attacking arsenal is as dangerous as they come.

    Sharpening the pressing from the front line and shrinking the spaces between the lines will prove decisive. Get those right, and Real Madrid can limit Barcelona's threat and return with a positive result from the Clasico.

    Read also: Catalonia unrest and memories of 2019: will the Clasico be postponed?

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25 Oct 2026

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