Real Madrid head into Sunday evening's Clasico against Barcelona, the tenth round of La Liga, with defensive worries piling up against a rival firing on all cylinders in attack.

Jose Mourinho's side have kept just two clean sheets in their opening 12 matches this season. Then came a fresh blow. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was ruled out at the last minute through illness, and conflicting reports followed over whether he might yet return and feature, a call that rests on his medical examination.

Barcelona welcome their old foe having scored 39 goals in their first nine La Liga matches, a rate of more than four per game. Real Madrid, meanwhile, must face the clash without their first-choice goalkeeper, according to the medical statement the club issued on Sunday afternoon.