Several names were floated in the transfer market. Among them was Alessandro Bastoni, whose value is estimated at around 70 million euros, and Castello Lukeba, worth close to 60 million euros. Luka Vuskovic, valued at around 54 million euros, also emerged, along with Nico Schlotterbeck at around 50 million, Goncalo Inacio at around 45 million, and Cristian Romero, whose estimated value ranges between 30 and 40 million euros.

These options differ in cost and technical attributes, but any of them would have handed Hansi Flick greater room for manoeuvre, especially given the difficult tactical demands of his style.

Flick relies on a high defensive line. That style demands pace, concentration and positional awareness from his defenders, plus the ability to deal with space.

Such an approach makes any shortage in defensive options more dangerous, particularly when injuries, suspensions and dips in form collide with the pressure of competing on more than one front.

Pau Cubarsi carries great responsibility at the heart of the defence despite his young age, while Gerard Martin offers another of the options available to Flick.

Leaning on a limited group of players, though, could become a real problem when fitness declines or absences pile up.