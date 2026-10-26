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FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-PRESSERAFP
Ahmad Salah
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Will Flick pay the price? The Clasico shock reopens the thorny file at Barcelona

Match
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
H. Flick
Deco
Spain
Germany
Portugal

The transfer loophole returns to the forefront

Barcelona's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid reopened the file on the team's defensive planning. Questions have emerged over the club's decisions during the summer transfer window, with two defenders departing and no replacement signed for one of them.

Ronald Araujo and Alvaro Cortes both left the ranks over the summer, yet Barcelona brought in no new defender to compensate. That decision has drawn criticism as pressure mounts on the back line.



  • Flick's style doubles the importance of defensive depth

    Several names were floated in the transfer market. Among them was Alessandro Bastoni, whose value is estimated at around 70 million euros, and Castello Lukeba, worth close to 60 million euros. Luka Vuskovic, valued at around 54 million euros, also emerged, along with Nico Schlotterbeck at around 50 million, Goncalo Inacio at around 45 million, and Cristian Romero, whose estimated value ranges between 30 and 40 million euros.

    These options differ in cost and technical attributes, but any of them would have handed Hansi Flick greater room for manoeuvre, especially given the difficult tactical demands of his style.

    Flick relies on a high defensive line. That style demands pace, concentration and positional awareness from his defenders, plus the ability to deal with space.

    Such an approach makes any shortage in defensive options more dangerous, particularly when injuries, suspensions and dips in form collide with the pressure of competing on more than one front.

    Pau Cubarsi carries great responsibility at the heart of the defence despite his young age, while Gerard Martin offers another of the options available to Flick.

    Leaning on a limited group of players, though, could become a real problem when fitness declines or absences pile up.

    Read also: Mourinho dismantles Barcelona's trap: an alarm bell for Flick's system

  • Deco faces a chance to correct course

    According to a report by BarçaUniversal, sporting director Deco should have spotted the need to strengthen the backline before the season kicked off, rather than leaving the team short of options in a position so central to Flick's ideas.

    Developing young talent through the academy remains a cornerstone of Barcelona's project. That doesn't remove the need to sign ready-made players, though, especially when the demands of competition are this high.

    The winter window offers Barcelona a chance to fix the problem and hand Flick the defensive depth he needs to manage the squad through the second half of the season.

    One question lingers. Will the club move in January to correct what the report sees as a summer miscalculation, or stick with the current group despite the risks laid bare in recent matches?

    Read also: A sign of something? A striking statement from the Bayern Munich president about the Ballon d'Or


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