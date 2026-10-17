Why is Inzaghi doing Ruben Neves an injustice at Al Hilal? A gem in the wrong place!

Al Hilal have one of the finest midfielders around at controlling a game's tempo and carving out chances with exceptional passing. The paradox? Simone Inzaghi isn't getting the best out of Ruben Neves in a way that suits his abilities. The Italian has shuffled the Portuguese through different roles and positions, well away from his natural slot as a holding midfielder, where he could wield far greater influence in building play and running Al Hilal's attacking system.
Neves has kept delivering eye-catching performances since Inzaghi took charge, yet the way he's being deployed raises questions about how much the team is actually benefiting from his best qualities. Rather than being handed the freedom to control midfield and thread the passes that break opposition lines, he sometimes finds himself in the back line, papering over problems in building out from defence. The cost is obvious: he's nowhere near the areas where he makes the difference.