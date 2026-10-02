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Troy Parrott Ireland 2026Getty
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Why has nobody bought Troy Parrott?

T. Parrott

The Irish centre-forward has scored three goals in two matches in the national team shirt: in the past he was a target for Juventus and AC Milan.

Troy Parrott has taken Ireland by storm and now wants to conquer Europe. The centre-forward born in Dublin in 2002 has made a flying start to the season: three goals in two matches for the national team, one in the 3-0 win over Israel and two in the draw in Austria. The first came after a superb run featuring a couple of dribbles and a nutmeg on a defender, and the clip quickly went viral for the quality of the skill. That followed the two he scored in a Betis shirt, the first sealing victory against Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin and the second securing the win in Lille in the Champions League. Remarkably, the 24-year-old who came through at Tottenham, a technical, dynamic striker with an eye for goal, has been close to Serie A on several occasions, with AC Milan and Juventus tracking him across several transfer windows.