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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Who will win the Champions League? Opta’s predictions: Inter the only Italian side in the top 10, Como better than Napoli

Champions League
Inter
Roma
SSC Napoli
Como

The Supercomputer’s calculation of the percentages for the chances of winning

The Opta Supercomputerhas once again calculated, in percentage terms, the chances of winning the Champions League for every team in the competition. According to Opta, the favourites for the 2026-27 Champions League, whose league phase begins today, are Arsenal, followed by Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Paris Saint Germain sit fourth after back-to-back wins, while Barcelona and Real Madrid are, respectively, 'only' fifth and sixth.


Among the Italian sides, it is surprising that Napoli (23rd), according to Opta, have less chance of success than Como (16th). Roma are 12th, while Inter are the only Italian team in the top 10, sitting in 9th place among the favourites.

  • Champions League 2026-27, the favourites according to Opta

    23rd Napoli: 0.4% chance


    16th Como: 0.8% chance


    12th Roma: 1.4% chance


    10th Aston Villa: 2% chance


    9th Inter: 3.4% chance


    8th Manchester United: 3.7% chance


    7th Liverpool: 5.1% chance


    6th Real Madrid: 5.1% chance


    5th Barcelona: 7% chance


    4th PSG: 7.7% chance


    3rd Manchester City: 12% chance


    2nd Bayern Munich: 19.9% chance


    1st Arsenal: 21.2% chance


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