The summer transfer window in the Roshn League has closed its doors, but the effects of the mercato will linger as the real competition begins. The top clubs have entered the season with completely different squads in terms of names, roles and the way each team is built.

Some of the big clubs chose to inject fresh blood and reshape certain positions. Others preferred to keep the core structure and settle for limited reinforcements. That makes the comparison clearer now: who really came out of the market stronger?

Look at the new signings and the picture appears exciting. Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal entered the market strongly, Al-Ittihad moved but at a calmer pace, while Al-Nassr took the most conservative route. The number of deals alone isn't enough to judge, though, because the value of the mercato comes down to how well the new arrivals meet the real needs of each team.