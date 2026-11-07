The 11th round of the league season is the last before another international break for Nations League matches and various friendlies. Italy are in Group 1 of Nations League A alongside Turkey, France and Belgium. Mancini's Azzurri face France on 12 November and Belgium on 15 November. The head coach has made 12 changes to the squad from his previous call-ups, with first-time selections for AC Milan's Cissé, Parma's Lontani and Como's Liberali and Cassano.
Who is Riccardo Cassano, the 2009-born player called up by Mancini to the Italy squad?
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Who is Cassano? Role and characteristics
The youngest player on the list is Riccardo Cassano. Born in 2009, the midfielder is one of Cesc Fabregas's favourites, and Fabregas is waiting for the right moment to give him his first-team debut. He is a deep-lying playmaker who can play centrally in a three-man midfield or as a holding midfielder in a two-man midfield. He has great vision, and those who know him well say he plays with the composure of a 30-year-old. His role model is his team-mate Perrone. The Spanish manager has compared his playing style to Pirlo and Iniesta.
Mancini could hand him his Italy debut before he has even played in Serie A, just as he did with Nicolò Zaniolo. Italy face France on 12 November and Belgium on the 15th. Either match could mark a turning point for Cassano. Mancini's squad for the next two Nations League matches:
In goal: Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City), Guglielmo Vicario (Juventus).
Defenders: Honest Ahanor (Crystal Palace), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Daniele Ghilardi (Roma), Michael Kayode (Brentford), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Marco Palestra (Chelsea), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta).
In midfield: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Riccardo Cassano (Como), Issa Doumbia (Sporting CP), Nicolò Fagioli (Fiorentina), Davide Frattesi (Lazio), Simone Lontani (Parma), Niccolò Pisilli (Roma), Samuele Ricci (Como), Alessandro Romano (Cagliari), Sandro Tonali (Tottenham).
Forwards: Nicolò Cambiaghi (Bologna), Alphadjo Cisse (AC Milan), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter), Sebastiano Esposito (Sassuolo), Luca Koleosho (Paris FC), Mattia Liberali (Como), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Antonio Vergara (Napoli), Nicolò Zaniolo (Udinese).
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