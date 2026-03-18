Who is Petar Stanic, the new Milinkovic-Savic on Milan’s radar, and how much does he cost? He is the Europa League’s top scorer

Milan will look to meet Massimiliano Allegri’s transfer requests for the 2026/2027 season; he has asked for four top-class signings in specific positions on the pitch (READ THE NAMES HERE). The Livorno-born manager would like a centre-back, a versatile full-back capable of playing on either flank, a central midfielder with a knack for scoring goals, and a centre-forward capable of netting 15–20 goals a season.

Qualification for the next Champions League will be crucial in determining the budget needed to complete these signings and, inevitably, some adjustments will have to be made, given that the RedBird fund continues to push for promising, highly talented prospects rather than players on high salaries nearing the end of their careers.

With this in mind, in the role of an attacking central midfielder with a knack for scoring goals, it is worth noting the Rossoneri’s interest in the Serbian talent Petar Stanic.