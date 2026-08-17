AC Milan are one step away from Diego Moreira. Reports in France claim AC Milan have wrapped up a deal for Strasbourg's 2004-born player in a move worth more than €40 million. Born in Liège, he is the son of Guinea-Bissau international and former Standard Liège player Almami Moreira, and the grandson of Helmut Graf, the former Austrian footballer who played for the club from 1976 to 1982.
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Who is Diego Moreira, AC Milan's new signing
Versatile player
Moreira is an extremely versatile left-footed player who can operate on either flank or as an attacking midfielder behind the striker. For Amorim, he will be the first choice on the left, in place of Estupinan or Bartesaghi. The 22-year-old wanted to join AC Milan despite interest from top English, German and Italian clubs. He ended last season at Salzburg with 5 goals and 9 assists in 42 appearances, but also 10 yellow cards. At Strasbourg, he played as an attacking wide player, mainly on the right, in a 4-2-3-1.
Benfica’s great talent
During his time in Benfica's academy, Moreira was regarded as a major talent: in 2022 he played in and won the Youth League semi-final alongside Fiorentina's Cher Ndour against Juventus, who then featured Koni De Winter, set to become his next team-mate. Holding both Belgian and Portuguese citizenship, and also eligible for Guinea-Bissau and Germany, he has decided to represent Belgium after spending several years with Portugal's youth sides.
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