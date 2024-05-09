'When Chelsea are in form, Orlando Pirates are in form! This nonsense of Bucs peaking when the PSL is decided must come to an end' - Fans

Concerns have been raised despite Bucs having bagged maximum points from their last five league games to move closer to Caf Champions League spot.

Orlando Pirates defeated Chippa United on Wednesday in the Premier Soccer League to record their seventh win in a row across all competitions.

The win over the Chilli Boys brought Bucs closer to the Caf Champions League spot; they are on 49 points, one less than Stellenbosch with three rounds left to conclude the season.

Despite their delight with the recent run, the fans are unhappy with their team for leaving it too late before starting to post positive results consistently like Premier League side Chelsea.

Here are the reactions from GOAL readers.