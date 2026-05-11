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What happens if teams are level on points in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga after matchday 34?

Bundesliga
2. Bundesliga

The Bundesliga enters its final round on Saturday, whilst the 2. Bundesliga concludes on Sunday. But what happens if several teams finish level on points?

The title is already decided, so the final matchday (17 May) boils down to a thrilling fight for the remaining Champions League spots. RB Leipzig (3rd), VfB Stuttgart (4th) and Bayer Leverkusen (5th) are locked in a tight race for qualification. Down at the bottom, three sides are locked on the same points tally, while in the 2. Bundesliga only two outcomes are settled; everything else remains up for grabs. 

But what happens if clubs are level on points after the final whistle? The answer is in the following article.

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  • What happens if teams finish level on points in the Bundesliga or 2. Bundesliga? The possible scenarios.

    On Matchday 34, the relegation picture remains wide open. No side has been mathematically condemned to the drop. Thanks to a spectacular comeback, 1. FC Heidenheim (17th) are back in contention for the relegation play-off spot. A victory against FSV Mainz 05, for whom the campaign is now mere formality, would even lift Frank Schmidt's side to 16th spot, especially since VfL Wolfsburg (16th) and FC St. Pauli (18th) meet head-on. 

    The 2. Bundesliga is equally charged: Schalke 04 have already secured the title, but SV Elversberg, Hannover 96 and SC Paderborn are locked on 59 points, vying for the second automatic promotion place. Down at the foot of the table, Greuther Fürth could draw level on 37 points with Arminia Bielefeld and Braunschweig if they beat Fortuna Düsseldorf, Bielefeld earn a point against Hertha BSC and Braunschweig lose at Schalke. Only Preußen Münster are already certain to go down. 

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  • Preußen Münster v SV Elversberg - 2. BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    What happens if teams are level on points in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga?

    If two or more teams are level on points in the Bundesliga or 2. Bundesliga, a set sequence of tiebreak criteria determines their final standing.

    1. Goal difference: The team with the higher goal difference is ranked ahead.

    2. Goals scored: If goal difference is equal, the team with more goals scored takes the higher position.

    3. Head-to-head record: If the teams remain level, the aggregate result from their home-and-away matches is used.

    4. Away goals in head-to-head matches: If the head-to-head aggregate is level, the team with more away goals in those encounters takes precedence.

    5. Total away goals: If parity remains, the team with more away goals across the entire season moves ahead.

    6. Play-off: If all else fails, a single play-off match on neutral ground decides the ranking.

  • What happens if teams are level on points in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga? TV broadcasts and live streams

    On Saturday, you can switch between two channels to follow the final Bundesliga matchday live. DAZN will carry a multi-game broadcast featuring all nine 3:30 pm kick-offs.

    Sky, meanwhile, offers every individual fixture, letting you hop between channels as the action dictates. 

    Sky also covers the 2. Bundesliga, giving you the same choice of conference or single-match feeds. 

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  • Bundesliga: The table ahead of matchday 34

    PositionTeamMatchesGoalsGoal differencePts
    1FC Bayern Munich33Goals For/Against: 117:358286
    2Borussia Dortmund3368:343470
    3RB Leipzig3365:432265
    4VfB Stuttgart3369:472261
    5TSG Hoffenheim3365:481761
    6Bayer Leverkusen3367:462158
    7SC Freiburg3347:56-944
    8Eintracht Frankfurt3359:63-443
    9FC Augsburg3345:57Goal difference: -1243
    101. FSV Mainz 053342:53-1137
    11Hamburger SV3339:53-1437
    121. FC Union Berlin3340:58-1836
    13Borussia Mönchengladbach3338:53-1535
    141. FC Cologne3348:58-1032
    15SV Werder Bremen3337:58-2132
    16VfL Wolfsburg3342:68-2626
    171. FC Heidenheim 18463341:70-2926
    18FC St. Pauli3328:57-2926

  • schoeppner heidenheim koelngetty

    2. Bundesliga: The table ahead of matchday 34

    PositionTeamMatchesGoalsGoal differencePts
    1FC Schalke 0433Goals For/Against: 49:311867
    2SV 07 Elversberg3361:392259
    3Hannover 963357:411659
    4SC Paderborn 073357:451259
    5SV Darmstadt 983357:431452
    6Hertha BSC3346:38851
    71. FC Kaiserslautern3351:47449
    81. FC Nuremberg3344:42245
    9Karlsruher SC3352:62-1044
    10VfL Bochum3347:46141
    11Holstein Kiel3343:46-341
    121. FC Magdeburg33Goals for and against: 52:57-539
    13Dynamo Dresden3352:52038
    14Eintracht Braunschweig3336:53-1737
    15Fortuna Düsseldorf3333:50-1737
    16Arminia Bielefeld3347:50-336
    17SpVgg Greuther Fürth33Goals for and against: 46:68-2234
    18Preußen Münster3338:58-2030