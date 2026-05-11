What happens if teams are level on points in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga after matchday 34?

If two or more teams are level on points in the Bundesliga or 2. Bundesliga, a set sequence of tiebreak criteria determines their final standing.

1. Goal difference: The team with the higher goal difference is ranked ahead.

2. Goals scored: If goal difference is equal, the team with more goals scored takes the higher position.

3. Head-to-head record: If the teams remain level, the aggregate result from their home-and-away matches is used.

4. Away goals in head-to-head matches: If the head-to-head aggregate is level, the team with more away goals in those encounters takes precedence.

5. Total away goals: If parity remains, the team with more away goals across the entire season moves ahead.

6. Play-off: If all else fails, a single play-off match on neutral ground decides the ranking.