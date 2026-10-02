What does Rodri have to do with it? Real Madrid's weaknesses prove Mourinho's agenda right

The gaps in Real Madrid's squad show just how badly they needed the signings Jose Mourinho asked for. The club couldn't get them all over the line in the summer of 2026, and the Portuguese coach is now paying the price.

Sport newspaper report that Mourinho walked into Los Blancos with a clear idea of what he needed to rebuild the side.

Madrid delivered on much of his wishlist. In came Ibrahima Konate, Dumfries, Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Diomande and Esbi.

Two positions went unaddressed, though. Mourinho wanted another centre-back to partner Konate, plus a midfielder who could give the style of play a fresh dimension. Neither arrived.



