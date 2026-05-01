"What a disastrous match," said Pep Guardiola, revealing he would rather watch England's third tier than the blockbuster PSG vs. Bayern clash

Pep Guardiola missed the spectacle altogether; instead, he was at Edgeley Park watching the English third-tier clash between Stockport County and Port Vale FC. Photos of the Catalan strategist at the historic ground quickly circulated on social media.

At Friday's press conference ahead of Manchester City's match against Everton, Guardiola—who managed Bayern Munich from 2013 to 2016—was asked about his surprising choice. "Yesterday I checked the fixture list, saw PSG versus Bayern Munich and thought, 'What a disastrous match. The managers aren't good, really rubbish players,'" Guardiola recounted wryly. "I love English football, so I chose Stockport."

As it happens, Guardiola has influenced both of the "not very good" managers. Vincent Kompany once captained Manchester City under him, while Luis Enrique managed Barça's reserves from 2008 to 2011, during Guardiola's own dominant spell with the first team.