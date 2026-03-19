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Wayne Rooney sparks controversy by naming South Africa 2010 as 'worst' World Cup after England's dismal failure at tournament
A scathing assessment from the England legend
Rooney stated during the interview with The Overlap: "You are not getting a worse World Cup than South Africa in 2010. That tournament never felt like a World Cup." His comments have immediately reignited debates regarding the legacy of the event and whether his personal struggles have clouded his judgment of the competition's overall success.
“We were on our way to our opening game in the United States, and the atmosphere felt completely unusual,” Rooney said on The Overlap.
“It was dark, there were no fans around, and none of the usual welcome from supporters you expect before a match,” he added. “It just didn’t feel like a World Cup at all.”
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Struggles on and off the pitch
Rooney’s perspective appears heavily influenced by a miserable professional experience during the summer of 2010. Despite arriving in South Africa with a squad many considered among the best in world football, Fabio Capello's England struggled to find any rhythm or cohesion throughout the group stages and beyond.
Rooney himself failed to score a single goal during the competition and famously became a lightning rod for criticism. Following a dismal 0-0 draw against Algeria, he was filmed mocking England supporters for booing the team, a moment that epitomised the fractured relationship between the players and the fans at the time.
A tournament of contrasting legacies
The Three Lions’ campaign eventually ended in humiliation during the Round of 16, where they suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat to Germany. For Rooney, the combination of poor team performance, personal goal droughts, and a perceived disconnected atmosphere has left a lasting negative impression on his memory of the event.
However, his "worst ever" label stands in stark contrast to official and public sentiment from many global observers. Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter famously hailed the 2010 edition as the "best-ever World Cup," praising its organisation and cultural significance as a milestone for the African continent.
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England's humiliating exit remains the focus
Ultimately, Rooney’s memories are clearly scarred by the manner in which England were eventually sent packing from the competition. After the dismal group stage, the Three Lions were dismantled by a Germany side in a 4-1 defeat in the Round of 16, a match also remembered for Frank Lampard’s ghost goal that was not awarded.
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