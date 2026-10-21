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Ahmad Salah
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Warning Paris's stars of a dangerous trap: Enrique says this is the worst thing about facing Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
Luis Enrique
France
Spain

Victory without arrogance

Luis Enrique hailed Paris Saint-Germain's 4-2 win over Barcelona on Tuesday night in the third round of the Champions League league phase at the Parc des Princes. The PSG head coach insisted his side proved their quality against top-class opponents, even after riding out a rough spell early in the second half.

Speaking to the club's official channel after the match, Enrique called the atmosphere inside the Parc des Princes exceptional and credited the supporters as a key factor in the win.

He said: "What an atmosphere there was here! The banners of our fans were once again stunning. I think we saw two teams playing stunning and very attacking football."

"We showed our level," he added. "It was a very competitive match, and I think our first half was exceptional before we suffered in the first 15 minutes of the second half. It was difficult to keep control of the match, but after that we managed to create more scoring chances and win the match."

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  • "Just three points"

    Despite the importance of the win over Barcelona, Enrique stressed: "It is just three extra points, but winning against a team of this quality is always positive."

    The Spanish coach knows his side must ride out the rough patches in the biggest games. "That is what happened last year against Arsenal and Bayern Munich: there are times when the opponent has the answers and you have to defend deep," he added.

    Sitting deep, he explained, was never Paris's plan. "But we got through it tonight."

    His substitutes earned special mention too. "They were excellent and gave us a real boost. We are very happy. Now we must keep going," Enrique said.

    Read also: There is none worse: Barcelona alone in a dark bracket in the Champions League

  • Control then press: collective defence against Yamal

    Enrique reckoned the game played out just as he had foreseen when he faced the press afterwards. "I watched a match of exactly the type I expected. It was very difficult and we were forced to defend out of necessity. The opponents are of a high level and they can beat you."

    The Paris boss hailed his side's work without the ball. "We did a good defensive job today. We were superior in winning the ball back in the opponent's half during the first half, and that is thanks to our forwards. To take the ball off Lamine or Fermín or Olmo, either you get help from your teammates or it becomes impossible."

    Lucas Hernández, scorer of Paris's second goal, drew particular praise. "He did everything right, he scored a wonderful goal, and he put in an amazing job marking Lamine, and I am happy with him. He deserves it."

    Read also: Half of his goals at Barcelona: Lucas Hernández renews the Blaugrana nightmare

  • "We will not fall into the trap": and praise for Barcelona

    Enrique refused to accept that Paris had become better than Barcelona after this victory, warning: "No, it is a trap if we think we are the best or an exceptional team".

    "Today we produced good defensive work, but you cannot judge a team by the result alone," he added.

    The defeat of his former club did nothing to dim Enrique's admiration for Barcelona, and he reckoned the quality of the opponent only made the Paris win more valuable. "Barcelona's individual and collective quality is amazing, and this gives our team even more merit," he said.

    One thing troubled him above all else. "The worst thing was the injuries, as three important players were absent, but this is the nature of top-level football," he said.

    Read also: A gamble that threatens Barcelona's prestige: Flick pays the price for his Clasico calculations at the Parc des Princes


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