'If you want relegating, he’s your man!' - Shock Wayne Rooney appearance at Salford training session sparks fury as fans warn ex-Plymouth & Birmingham manager to 'stay away'

W. RooneySalford CityManchester UnitedLeague TwoPlymouthBirmingham

Wayne Rooney has made a surprise appearance at a Salford City training session, but the move has not gone down well with supporters of the club.

  • Rooney jobless after Plymouth sacking
  • Spotted watching Salford in training
  • Fans tell Rooney to stay away from club
