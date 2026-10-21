Walter Sabatini: “Spalletti’s words? A provocation aimed at the team”

Walter Sabatini, a veteran sporting director in Italian football, has spoken to Tuttosport about Juventus' crisis and Luciano Spalletti, who was his manager at Roma: "Luciano is a perfectionist and has always based his work on discipline, mentality and the desire to surpass yourself. But now I hope he loosens the reins and eases his demands on his players a little, because at the moment they cannot provide responses that come close to technical and tactical perfection. In short, he needs to be a little more forgiving of himself and the team, simplifying the work and letting his players be guided more by their instincts. Defuse things, in other words, to get back to doing the essentials. Massara and Spalletti have walked alongside me. I care about them and cannot accept the idea that they might be suffering in Turin. If Juve sent them away, they would burn the very idea of Juventus."