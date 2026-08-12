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Dusan Vlahovic JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Vlahovic to Besiktas: the first images in the new shirt

Juventus
Transfers
D. Vlahovic
Besiktas

The Serb signs a three-year deal with the Turkish club

The official announcement of Dusan Vlahovic's move to Besiktas is now very close. The Turkish club posted videos and images on their social media channels showing the Serbian striker flying to Istanbul and waving in the new shirt.

  • The figures

    Vlahovic, whose contract with Juventus expired last 30 June, has finally found a new club after a long wait and protracted talks, first with Juventus over a failed contract renewal and then with the clubs who gradually showed an interest in signing him.


    Born in 2000, Vlahovic has signed a three-year contract with Besiktas worth €10 million per season. His time at Juventus ends after four and a half seasons, 168 matches, 68 goals and one Coppa Italia in the trophy cabinet.



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  • With the new shirt





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