Vinícius's gift and his golden replacement: has Real Madrid become a new team before the Clásico?

Meanwhile, Ivorian winger Yan Diomande is enjoying his best spell since arriving at Real Madrid last summer from Leipzig.

The Ivorian has had a hand in 6 goals across his last 4 matches for the Royal side, scoring 3 and setting up the same number.

Five of those six came while playing on the left wing, the very position he is expected to fill in the upcoming Clasico.

What separates Diomande from Vinicius is not skill, nor even pace. It is the ease of his decision-making. He rarely weighs more than one option between dribbling, passing and shooting, as the Brazilian tends to do.

That quality shows clearly in the goals he has set up recently. These were not magical passes, but simple ones that suited the moment.