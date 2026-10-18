Vinicius embarrasses Mourinho: Alonso's numbers reveal the difference

Mourinho may defend Vinicius and lean on him heavily on the pitch, but the numbers tell a different story, according to figures laid out by media pundit Sergio Valentin in recent hours.

Valentin compared the Brazilian's first 10 appearances under each coach this season and found he was sharper under Xabi Alonso than he has been at the start of the Mourinho era.

Defensa Central quote Valentin as saying: "At this stage of the season, after eight matches in La Liga and two in the Champions League, Vinicius Junior has played fewer minutes and performed worse under Jose Mourinho than under Xabi Alonso."

He added: "Under Xabi Alonso, he started eight matches and was on the bench in two, for a total of 1,108 minutes, during which he scored five goals and provided four assists. Under Mourinho, he has started nine matches and been on the bench once, playing 731 minutes, during which he has scored one goal and created three."









That's 377 minutes fewer under Mourinho and four goals fewer. Only the assist column stays close, with a single one separating the two spells in Alonso's favour.