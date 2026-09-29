Vincenzo Montella under fire, fans: "Resign." Him: "I’m staying, three years ago we were in League C"

"We have to say it: our approach to the match, especially in the first half, was not at the level of our opponents. We are not used to playing a match every three days. We deserved the whistles and the protests in the first half. That annoys me! We improved after it went 3-1, and then they disallowed a goal for us! I try to stay calm when I analyse matches. But in general, we are not used to playing matches of this level every three days."