Christian Vieri, the former Italy national team striker, spoke to the Gazzetta dello Sport about the Azzurri, with particular focus on Pio Esposito.





ON PIO ESPOSITO

"At 21, he has already scored seven goals in that Azzurri shirt, which carries so much weight, which means that in seven or eight years he will break Gigi Riva's record. And he will be the striker who has scored the most goals in the history of the Italy national team. But it also means that in two or three years he too will start scoring his 20 goals a season".





ON THE COMPARISON MADE BY MANCINI: ESPOSITO LIKE VIERI AND TONI

"Pio is more like Toni, in my opinion. But comparisons make no sense to me, you know that. And they do him no good either".



