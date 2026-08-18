Vieira is the new Senegal head coach

Patrick Vieira has signed a contract to become the new head coach of the Senegal national team, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The former France international is set to take charge of the project with immediate effect.





Vieira, a former midfielder born in 1976, played in Italy for AC Milan, Juventus and Inter, though he was chiefly associated with Arsenal as a player, making 406 appearances and scoring 34 goals. Since a spell in Manchester City's youth set-up, he has gone on to manage the first teams of Nice, Crystal Palace, Strasbourg and Genoa.







