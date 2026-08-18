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Vieira GenoaGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Vieira is the new Senegal head coach

Senegal
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P. Vieira

The former midfielder, and former Genoa manager, on the bench of the national team of his country of origin

Patrick Vieira has signed a contract to become the new head coach of the Senegal national team, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The former France international is set to take charge of the project with immediate effect.


Vieira, a former midfielder born in 1976, played in Italy for AC Milan, Juventus and Inter, though he was chiefly associated with Arsenal as a player, making 406 appearances and scoring 34 goals. Since a spell in Manchester City's youth set-up, he has gone on to manage the first teams of Nice, Crystal Palace, Strasbourg and Genoa.



  • Vieira was born in Dakar, Senegal, and is a Senegal-born naturalised Frenchman. Playing for France, Vieira won the World Cup, the European Championship and the Confederations Cup.


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