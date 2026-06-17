VIDEO: Update on Wrexham’s Kop Stand! Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac see £70m project take shape as huge structure soars into the Welsh sky

The new stand is the center-piece of a wider transformation valued at approximately £70m ($95m). Once finished, the project is expected to push the total capacity of the Racecourse Ground beyond the 18,000 mark. The revamped Kop alone is expected to hold around 7,750 supporters, thanks to revised plans that added more than 2,000 seats to the original design specifications. The ultimate goal of the Wrexham Gateway scheme, supported by the Welsh Government, is to elevate the Racecourse Ground to UEFA Category 4 status.

While construction officially commenced in 2025, the project has faced the typical hurdles associated with such a massive build. However, Mac has remained firm on the timeline for when supporters will finally be able to take their seats in the new structure. Speaking on the project's completion, he said as quoted by Wales Online: "It is going to be ready for the start of the 2027-28 season. It is going to be open for business, and that means butts in seats."

Meanwhile, Reynolds remains confident in his partner's ability to drive the project over the line, despite the complexities involved in such a large-scale renovation. Reflecting on the determination behind the project, Reynolds added: "This man makes things happen. If you tell Rob something is impossible, you watch his pupils suddenly dilate and something happens internally."