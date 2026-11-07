Video: unbeaten run continues: Roma devour Sassuolo

Roma kept their unbeaten run in Serie A alive on Saturday evening, thrashing Sassuolo 3-0 in matchweek eleven. They remain one of only two sides yet to taste defeat this season, alongside Lazio.

Mario Hermoso broke the deadlock in the 27th minute. Three minutes later Sassuolo's Sebastian Walukiewicz turned the ball into his own net, before Rodrigo Mora wrapped things up with a third in the 58th minute.

The win lifted Roma to 27 points and second place for now, a single point behind leaders Lazio, who face Napoli tomorrow. Sassuolo stay stuck on 8 points in seventeenth.

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