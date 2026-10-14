Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, president of the Kuwait Football Association, wants Cristiano Ronaldo to write himself into the history books on Kuwaiti soil. The Al-Nassr captain's 1,000th goal, he hopes, will arrive at the Saudi Super Cup, a tournament Kuwait will host next December.

At Wednesday's draw ceremony, Al-Yousef said he wanted the Kuwaiti crowd to see an exceptional moment in the career of a forward closing in on a record nobody in football has ever touched.

Speaking to Saudi Arabia's Thmanyah channel, the Kuwait FA president said: "God willing, Ronaldo will score his 1,000th goal, and even his 1,001st, in Kuwait."

Ronaldo sits on 981 career goals after scoring in Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Uzbek side Neftchi last Monday in the AFC Champions League Elite. That leaves the Portugal legend 19 short of the 1,000 barrier.