Matthias Jaissle is back at the centre of a storm at Al-Ahli. The German coach reportedly wants to prise away one of the Saudi club's biggest stars in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Media figure Khaled Al-Shenaif, presenter of the programme "Dawrina Gheir", spoke on Tuesday of "a circulating report saying that Jaissle wants to sign Ivan Toney", though he stopped short of clarifying whether that would mean the winter window or the end of the season.

Al-Shenaif branded it "the mother of all disasters" should it come to pass. Toney has been the cornerstone of Al-Ahli's wins since the start of this season, especially after a raft of stars left in the summer, chief among them Algeria's Riyad Mahrez.

The former Al-Shabab and Saudi national team star didn't hold back: "If this happens, it will be the knockout blow for those who belong to Al-Ahli."





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