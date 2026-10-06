Antonela took to her Instagram stories to share a post from the Argentine Football Association account, a montage of Messi's finest moments set to a voiceover about what Leo means to the nation.

Roccuzzo answered it with three crying-face emojis.

The video's text read: "The story goes that a boy born in Rosario came to change our lives. Not just because of 125 goals, nor because of the magic of those free-kicks. There was something better, something no newspaper has ever documented. Better than two Copa America titles, and even better than the World Cup in Qatar. Leo, do you know why you are the best in the world? Because over these 22 years you made us better. Better fathers, better sons, better life partners. And without realising it, while we were cheering your goals and repeating that you are the greatest of all time, you were making us better too. And that in itself is another title."







