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Argentina v Panama - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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Video: Messi's farewell: Antonela pauses at a message she could not get past

L. Messi
Argentina vs Benin
Argentina
Benin
Friendlies
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Benin

The final chapters of the story

Lionel Messi will bid farewell to the Argentina national team in a friendly against Benin at the Monumental Stadium, in the early hours of tomorrow, Wednesday morning. Tributes and messages of every kind are now pouring in for the Albiceleste's historic top scorer.

His wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, shared one of the many commemorative clips doing the rounds on social media. She couldn't hide how moved she was by it.



  • Emotional video: Antonela reacts with tearful faces

    Antonela took to her Instagram stories to share a post from the Argentine Football Association account, a montage of Messi's finest moments set to a voiceover about what Leo means to the nation.

    Roccuzzo answered it with three crying-face emojis.

    The video's text read: "The story goes that a boy born in Rosario came to change our lives. Not just because of 125 goals, nor because of the magic of those free-kicks. There was something better, something no newspaper has ever documented. Better than two Copa America titles, and even better than the World Cup in Qatar. Leo, do you know why you are the best in the world? Because over these 22 years you made us better. Better fathers, better sons, better life partners. And without realising it, while we were cheering your goals and repeating that you are the greatest of all time, you were making us better too. And that in itself is another title."



  • "You taught us that there is still time to dream"

    The narrator continued: "You made us better grandchildren with everything you gave your grandmother. You made us better at facing adversity, because despite everything you went through, you took us to the World Cup final once again. Imagine if this does not make us better. You made us better with just a few words when you corrected history, in front of the entire world, when you slept embracing that trophy, because you taught us that there is still time to dream. Thank you, Leo. Thank you for the titles, for the goals, but your legacy goes far beyond that. When we are asked what Leo Messi means to us, do you know what we will say? The best of all time, because he made us all better." With those words, the Argentine Football Association's tribute ceremony drew to a close.

    Read also: Should he learn from Ronaldo? A warning message to Mourinho: Mbappé has not understood what Real Madrid represents.

  • Celebrations continue: an artistic performance

    The celebration at the Monumental stadium will carry on with an artistic show from various artists, followed by a football match in which Messi plays out his final minutes in the Argentina shirt. He will line up alongside team-mates who witnessed his triumphs, and others who will follow in his footsteps with the national team.

    Read also: A rare achievement after 17 years: 480 minutes reveal the new face of the Saudi Arabia national team

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