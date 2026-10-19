Al-Hilal came flying out of the blocks, and Martinelli nearly put the hosts ahead in the seventh minute. Clean through on goal, he saw Al-Hazm keeper Jindrich Stanek time his intervention to perfection, blocking the effort with his foot to deny the blues an early opener.

Barely a minute later, the Brazilian winger was back at it. He lashed a powerful shot against the crossbar, a chance that had the Al-Hilal faithful holding their breath, before the hosts pressed on in search of the breakthrough.

Mohamed Kanno then climbed highest to meet a cross inside the box on 20 minutes, but his header sailed over the bar. Another chance gone begging.

Still Al-Hilal came. Martinelli wasted a fresh opening in the 24th minute, firing over after reaching a low cross, while Al-Hazm leaned on their defensive shape and worked to smother the hosts' threat.

Stanek shone once more before the break. In the 39th minute he kept out a dangerous effort from Kalidou Koulibaly, then dealt with another shot and turned it behind for a corner, preserving the goalless scoreline despite the relentless pressure.