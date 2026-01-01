VIDEO: 'His loss changed us forever' - Virgil van Dijk posts emotional tribute to Diogo Jota on New Year's Eve
The Reds restored domestic dominance in 2024-25 when claiming the English top-flight crown in style. They ended the campaign 10 points clear at the summit, as Arne Slot enjoyed a debut season to remember after inheriting legendary reins at Anfield from Jurgen Klopp.
Wild celebrations were enjoyed on Merseyside, ahead of a summer transfer window that saw the history books rewritten. The Reds smashed British recruitment records when seeing £116 million ($156m) playmaker Florian Wirtz and £125m ($168m) striker Alexander Isak form part of an elaborate spending spree.
Their world was, however, turned upside down on July 3, 2025. It was that day which saw Portuguese forward Jota involved in a car accident when travelling back to the United Kingdom from his homeland for pre-season training.
Jota was killed alongside his brother Andre Silva, with the 28-year-old having headed home to undergo minor lung surgery and tie the knot with childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso. News of his passing rocked Anfield and saw messages of condolence flood in from every corner of the planet.
Van Dijk was, as an on-field leader, among the Liverpool players to attend Jota’s funeral in his home town of Gondomar. A popular presence in the Reds camp is never far from his thoughts, with more tributes being paid at the turn of another calendar year.
Van Dijk has posted on social media: “2025… a year that will always stay with me.
“It was a year of success on the pitch - The Premier League. Achieving World Cup Qualification. Breaking the record of being captain for my country. We shared times together that will last a lifetime. So many highs, moments of joy & achievements that we should be proud of.
“2025 brought one unimaginable low. We lost our brother Jots. He was more than just part of a football team. His absence is felt every day, and his loss changed us forever.
“I want to wish you all happiness, health, peace, love, positivity & success for 2026.”
Van Dijk got to step onto the Anfield pitch with Jota’s sons, Dinis and Duarte, ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Wolves - another of the Portuguese’s former clubs - on what was an emotional occasion for all concerned.
He said, on a day that saw both sets of supporters pay homage to a cult hero: “It was an absolute honour to have the boys with me and Ali [Alisson] as well together. I think it was something I was really looking forward to. Obviously after discussions with Rute and the family it was really something I looked forward to.
“It was going to be emotional, but I think it’s something that the boys will remember forever. Hopefully there’s more to come in the future for them and they can keep enjoying Liverpool because Liverpool is the place that’s very big to their hearts and Diogo will always stay with us forever. I was very proud to have them with us and the fans I think appreciated that as well.”
Liverpool closed out their schedule for 2025 with a 2-1 victory over Wolves, as Wirtz registered his first competitive goal for the club. They ended the year sat fourth in the Premier League table, 13 points adrift of leaders Arsenal after enduring an inconsistent start to the campaign.
Slot is among those to have admitted that the loss of Jota impacted his players early in the season, with fans continuing to sing his name at matches while the Reds’ No.20 shirt has been retired as a mark of respect.