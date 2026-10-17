Video: Liverpool punish Brentford in eight minutes

Liverpool came from behind to snatch a precious 2-1 win at Brentford on Saturday in the seventh round of the Premier League, a thrilling match in which the home side were reduced to nine men, easing the task for Andoni Iraola's team.

Kenny Lewis-Potter put Brentford ahead in the 44th minute. Liverpool hit back after the break through Victor Munoz on 62 minutes and Alexander Isak on 70.

Those three points lift Liverpool to fifth on 12 points. Brentford, meanwhile, tasted defeat for the first time this season and sit sixth on 10.







