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Brentford v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: Liverpool punish Brentford in eight minutes

Match report
Brentford vs Liverpool
Brentford
Liverpool
Premier League
England

Liverpool capitalise on the hosts' numerical disadvantage

Liverpool came from behind to snatch a precious 2-1 win at Brentford on Saturday in the seventh round of the Premier League, a thrilling match in which the home side were reduced to nine men, easing the task for Andoni Iraola's team.

Kenny Lewis-Potter put Brentford ahead in the 44th minute. Liverpool hit back after the break through Victor Munoz on 62 minutes and Alexander Isak on 70.

Those three points lift Liverpool to fifth on 12 points. Brentford, meanwhile, tasted defeat for the first time this season and sit sixth on 10.



  • Everton go ahead: the sending-off turns the tables

    Keane Lewis-Potter broke the deadlock in the 44th minute, heading home from a cross to send Brentford in front at the break.

    Their joy lasted barely three minutes. The referee went to the monitor, checked the incident again and showed Yehor Yarmoliuk a red card in the 45+3rd minute.

    Down to ten men, Brentford held their shape after the restart. Liverpool found a way through on 62 minutes, Victor Munoz levelling it up to drag his side back into the game.

  • Liverpool turn up the pressure: Isak's sting and another red card

    Liverpool cranked up the pressure on the Brentford defence after that, and Alexander Isak broke the deadlock in the 70th minute, meeting a Bradley Barcola cross inside the area and finishing with his left foot for his fifth goal of the season.



    Down to ten men, Brentford kept plugging away. Their players screamed for a penalty in the 82nd minute when Thiago hit the deck inside the box under pressure from Jaquez, but the video technology backed the referee's decision to wave it away.

    Six minutes of added time went up at the end of normal time, handing Brentford one last shot at a comeback, and manager Andrews shoved every player forward in the 90th minute. A well-organised Liverpool defence shut the door.

    Vitaly Janelt then picked up a second yellow on 90+2 and walked, leaving Brentford with nine men. Liverpool saw out the three points.

    Read also

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