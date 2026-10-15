Juventus snatched a late win in Vigo, beating hosts Celta 2-1 in the second round of the Europa League.

Hugo Alvarez put Celta ahead on 18 minutes. Juve hit back through Nick Woltemade on 59 and Randal Kolo Muani two minutes into stoppage time.

That takes the Old Lady on to six points. Celta are still waiting for their first.

Reviewing the key moments, the website "Football Italia" noted that the Spanish side opened the scoring with a well-worked team move, Swedberg feeding Hugo Alvarez to finish from close range at the far post.

Teun Koopmeiners headed straight at the Celta goalkeeper, then the Dutchman couldn't control a cross returned by Pierre Kalulu from 10 yards out.

Koopmeiners then unwittingly blocked a Kerim Alajbegovic shot, and Nick Woltemade lashed the ball over the bar after letting it bounce inside the box.

Straight after the restart, the Celta defenders smothered a Woltemade effort at the near post. Radu was superb to turn a Francisco Conceicao strike over the bar.

The equaliser came from a Koopmeiners cross from the left that Marcos Alonso dealt with poorly. It struck his chest and dropped in front of Nick Woltemade, a perfect pass for the German striker, who buried it from 12 yards.

Andrea Cambiaso turned it around in stoppage time, whipping in a precise cross from the left. Kolo Muani slipped between the defenders and rose at the far post to head home the winner from extremely close range.