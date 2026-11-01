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Charlotte FC v FC DallasGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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Video: Indecent act leads to disgraceful sending-off for former Newcastle and Al-Ahly star

Match
Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC
Inter Miami CF
Charlotte FC
Major League Soccer
Charlotte FC vs Orlando City
Orlando City
A. Saint-Maximin
Newcastle United
Al Ahli
US
France
England
Saudi Arabia

VAR technology catches the French player

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MIA

MIA

Major League Soccer

07 Nov 2026

CLT

CLT

Allan Saint-Maximin found himself at the centre of controversy as Charlotte FC faced Orlando City on Saturday in Major League Soccer.

The 29-year-old French winger saw red in the 89th minute at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) prompting the decision.

 

 

  • According to the New York Times, the former Newcastle United and Al-Ahli Saudi winger grabbed a sensitive area of his body while exchanging words with Orlando's Wilder Cartagena, with Charlotte leading 3-0.

    Referee Victor Rivas missed the incident at first. Video assistant referee Kevin Terry Jr sent him to the pitchside monitor, and after the review, Rivas brandished the red card at Saint-Maximin.

    The laws of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) state that "using offensive, insulting or abusive language or action(s)" is an offence that warrants a red card.

    Saint-Maximin had scored Charlotte's second goal in the 49th minute. The French winger then stepped up for a penalty in the 84th, only for Orlando goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau to save it, with Abdoulaye Doucoure following up to score. Charlotte ran out 4-0 winners.

    One game of the regular season remains for Charlotte, against Inter Miami next Saturday. The team sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and have already booked their play-off spot.

    Since arriving from France's Lens last July, Saint-Maximin has proved an important figure for Charlotte, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 14 MLS matches.

    Read also: Video: glaring refereeing error in the Milan and Inter derby

    Read also: A cinematic ending frightens him: Amorim warns Milan despite beating Inter

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Next matches
MIA

MIA

Major League Soccer

07 Nov 2026

CLT

CLT